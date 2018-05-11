Metal Hammer Podcast Episode 14: Shut Up, Internet!

This week, Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Reviews Editor Jonathan Selzer are discussing why Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael has taken to Instagram to silence critics of Parkway Drive's new album, Reverence. With fans split over their musical direction, should we all just turn off the internet and be nice to each other?

We also chat about Guns N' Roses' $1,000 deluxe Appetite For Destruction box set, new songs from Babymetal and Wes Borland, and Netflix's metal-themed anime series Aggretsuko.



