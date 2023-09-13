Get your exclusive Empire State Bastard x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring a signed lyric sheet and a logo patch

We’ve teamed up with Empire State Bastard, the extreme metal supergroup featuring Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, for a limited-edition bundle featuring an exclusive hand-signed lyric sheet and a patch – and only 300 are available.

Inside, Simon Neil and co-conspirator Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro session guitarist, ex-Oceansize) explain the story behind the band, which also features drumming legend Dave Lombardo and bassist Naomi Macleod of Dublin post-punk-influenced trio Bitch Falcon.

“I had this song Cold War by [US proto-grindcore band] Siege in my head, that’s just a punishing, fucking abrasive noise,” says Mike. “I made a note on my phone that said, ‘Make an album. Make all the songs sound like Cold War by Siege. Just make a punishing, fast, horrible album.'”

Debut Empire State Bastard album Rivers Of Heresy is a mash-up of grindcore, hardcore, drone metal, art metal, doomy post-punk and more.

“Any metal album can be made on a fucking laptop,” says Simon Neil. “But the best heavy music, the best extreme metal, has feel, it has soul. Life’s too short to listen to that fucking CGI metal shit.”

