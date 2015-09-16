Kisser’s pride over Beatles link

Andreas Kisser has warm memories of being invited to play with a Beatles tribute band at some of the places the Fab Four visited in their early days.

The Sepultura guitarist, who’s also a member of supergroup Metal Allegiance, believes he’s the only Brazilian artist to be named on the Cavern Club’s wall of fame in Liverpool.

Kisser says in the video below: “The band play the Beatles in very different ways – they respect the arrangements and stuff. They invite different musicians, and one year they invited me.

“Playing where John Lennon started, and where the Beatles played with Ringo Starr for the first time – you go to that world, it’s cool.”

Metal Allegiance features Alex Skolnick, David Ellefson and Mike Portnoy plus guests including Gary Holt, Randy Blythe, Phil Anselmo and others. They launch their self-titled debut album on September 18 via Nuclear Blast.

