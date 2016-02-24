Meshuggah man’s solo album to get vinyl release

Special Defects, the project led by Meshuggah guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, are to have their debut album Sol Niger Within reissued on vinyl.

It was originally issued in 1997 but Husaria Records are now working on a re-release with Thordendal’s full cooperation.

Label founder Tom Smaga has been working on the album and plans to “provide the most memorable listening experience possible using today’s technology.”

Thordendal composed, arranged, and produced the album. He also recorded all guitars and vocals, played keyboards and most of the basslines. He was joined in the studio by Mats Oberg, Kantor Magnus Larsson, Marcus Persson, Jennie Thordendal, and Meshuggah drummer Thomas Haake.

No release date has been set, but Smaga says: “Fredrik and I are still plotting out final details, but I’m guessing we’ll do our best to generate at least a couple of surprises. We might also throw a little something extra in for people who pre-order early.”

Further details will be released in due course.