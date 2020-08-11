Mercyful Fate to headline Bloodstock 2021

Bloodstock organisers have today confirmed that Mercyful Fate will headline the Saturday night at next year’s festival.

The UK event will take place across five days rather than the usual four in 2021, after this year’s festival was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloodstock 2021 will run from August 11-15 at Catton Park, Derbyshire, with Mercyful Fate joining previously confirmed headliners Judas Priest and Devin Townsend.

In addition, it’s also been confirmed that Mercyful Fate will be joined on the Ronnie James Dio main stage by Dimmu Borgir, who were forced to cancel their 2019 slot at Bloodstock due to illness.

Mercyful Fate's King Diamond says: "It is with sinister pleasure Mercyful Fate will finally bring the devil himself to Bloodstock in 2021. We cannot wait and neither can he. It’s gonna be dark as Hell.”

Dimmu Borgir add: “UK! After our triumphant London show this January, we will be back at your shores next year. See you at Bloodstock in August 2021!“

Tickets for Bloodstock 2021 are now on sale through the official website.

Other artists booked for next year include Paradise Lost, Skindred, Sacred Reich, Saxon, Orange Goblin, Bury Tomorrow, Jinjer and The Black Dahlia Murder.

Bloodstock have also been raiding the archives and uploading performances from the past on their YouTube channel.