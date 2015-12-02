Mercury vocal track stream released

A track featuring late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has been released.

Little Freddie Goes To School was created by Irish composer Stuart Leathem in conjunction with producer Dave Richards, and includes vocal tracks recorded during Mercury’s 1988 Barcelona sessions.

It premiered at the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party in Montreaux, Switzerland in September, with a stream now available to mark this week’s World AIDS Day.

The track takes the singer’s vocals from When This Old Tired Body Wants To Sing – a jam recorded with producer Mike Moran – and The Golden Boy, which appeared on the Barcelona album featuring soprano Montserrat Caballe. Esther Trousdale guests on the release.

Proceeds and royalties donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust – the HIV/AIDS charity set up in the frontman’s name.

Leathem said: “I don’t write many songs – usually big modern-classical Mike Oldfield type works. I am, however, a big admirer of Freddie, and I was very lucky to call Dave my friend.”

It’s available to purchase via iTunes.