Freddie featured in birthday single

Queen icon Freddie Mercury’s voice is featured in a brand-new single to be released next month in aid of his charity foundation.

Little Freddie Goes To School will be premiered at the Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party in Montreux, Switzerland on September 5, before going on general release on September 7.

It includes two recordings made during the frontman’s Barcelona sessions – his late-night jam of When This Old Tired Body Wants To Sing and his a capella version of The Golden Boy.

The track was created after composer Stuart Leathem collaborated with Queen producer Dave Richards.

Leatham says: “I don’t write many songs – usually big modern-classical Mike Oldfield type works. I am, however, a big admirer of Freddie, and I was very lucky to call Dave my friend.”

The lyrics, sung by Irish vocalist Esther Trousdale, imagines Mercury’s early days as a schoolboy in India. Leatham explains: “The song focuses on the idiosyncrasies that made him so unique – right down to the unorthodox way he hammered the piano.

“It’s a tribute to a shy boy who went on to achieve incredible things. I hope it makes people smile, and does some good in the process.”

Part of the income from the release will go to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, dedicated to fighting AIDS since 1992 – the year after the singer’s death.