Mellencamp is a Troubled Man

John Mellencamp has issued a promo for his track Troubled Man.

It’s the opening song from his album Plain Spoken, which launched this week via Republic Records. It’s his first release since signing a lifetime contract with the label and his 22nd studio outing.

Mellencamp tells Time: “I’ve never been employed by anybody and didn’t like the idea of having to release records on a time schedule, which I did for 20-something years.

“So I got out of my record deal and thought I would become a free agent. But after 10 to 12 years, it became very tedious. I like the guy who runs Republic and we made a deal that I don’t have to release records on any time schedule – I just do what I want. It’s a special deal.”

He hits the road next year on a mammoth 76-date trek across North America to promote the album, starting on January 21 and wrapping up on August 4.

Plain Spoken tracklist