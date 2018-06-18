Megadeth’s Mustaine mulls possibility of Big 10 shows

Megadeth vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine says that it might be time to take a look at the possibility of a run of Big 10 shows.

He said earlier this year that he’d like to play one final Big Four show with Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer before Kerry King and co take their final bow.

But that possibility looks increasingly unlikely to happen, with Mustaine claiming last week that Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was “afraid to play with Megadeth.”

Speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer, Mustaine says: “I would love to do more Big Four stuff, but it doesn’t look like it’s on the cards with Slayer hanging it up.

“Maybe time for us to create the new Big 10 or something and let a bunch of people who never got that heralded spot get up there.

“There were certainly a lot great bands from that time too, we just all had that little something extra. I don’t know how we got it, but we did. I don’t know why anybody liked it but they sure did.”

In January this year, Mustaine reported that if Metallica didn’t want to take part in further Big Four shows, then Exodus could take their place.