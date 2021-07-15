Megadeth’s fan club-only Unplugged In Boston acoustic album to get full release

Megadeth are to make a collector’s item live acoustic album available on general release next month.



Recorded on the The World Needs A Hero acoustic tour at Bill’s Bar in Boston, MA on May 9, 2001, the ten-track Unplugged In Boston album features the short-lived Megadeth line-up of Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, guitarist Al Pitrelli and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso, and was previously only available to members of the Megadeth fan club.

The album is now set to be released on August 20 on LA indie label Cleopatra Records, who’re billing the stripped-back recording as a document of “one of the most unique and sought-after concert experiences in Megadeth fandom.”

The track listing for Unplugged In Boston is:

1. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

2. Trust

3. Time: The Beginning

4. Use The Man

5. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

6. Almost Honest

7. Promises

8. She-Wolf

9. Moto Psycho

10. Symphony Of Destruction

When Megadeth returned to the studio to make 2004’s The System Has Failed, Ellefson, Pitrelli and DeGrasso had long since left the band.



Founding member Ellefson would return in 2010, but was recently dismissed once again, with Dave Mustaine stating this week that there would be “no chance” his former friend would be permitted to rejoin the group.

Megadeth’s sixteenth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, is expected later this year.