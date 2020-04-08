Megadeth's David Ellefson launches new solo single Simple Truth

David Ellefson has released his new solo single titled Simple Truth.

The track features on his EP of the same name, with the Megadeth bassist deciding to donate proceeds from sales of the single to the Italian Red Cross who are on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Ellefson says: “So we decided to drop the Simple Truth single a couple of days early. Check it out now on Bandcamp. It’s available either as a single or an EP, including the Max Norman mix of Sleeping Giants track Vultures featuring Dave Sharpe and Opus Lawrence of Dead By Wednesday.

“Plus, there’s live versions of Vultures and If You Were God, recorded in Milan, Italy. All proceeds from the Simple Truth single and any additional donations over the purchase price of the single will go to the Croce Rossa Italiana – Italian Red Cross and their COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Look for the Simple Truth single to hit all other digital outlets on April 17 on Combat Records."

Ellefson is joined on the track by vocalist Thom Hazaert, guitarist Andy Matongelli and drummer Paolo Caridi. Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal also provides guest vocals.

Speaking on Madness To Creation, Ellefson has also explained how Simple Truth came about.

He says: “We actually wrote it on our first day of rehearsal in Milan, right after we did the show at KK’s Steel Mil in the UK. We got together to rehearse for the tour down there with the all Italian band.That first day we got together and my singer Thom Hazaert, he says, ‘Why don’t we write a new song today?’

“I started chugging out a bass riff, which is the opening line of Simple Truth and I just kind of went from this kind of raw Dead Kennedy’s kind of punk rock bass line and out came the song.

“So it’s kind of ironic, the other day as we were launching our initiatives for the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, it hit me.

“I called Thomas and said, ‘Listen, you know we’ve been wanting to put this song Simple Truth out? Times like these people aren’t focusing so much on new music to buy as much as they are trying to figure out the path forward.’

“He said, ‘Why don’t we put the song up and donate all the proceeds from it and we’ll get it to go to the Italian Red Cross as part of the COVID-19 pandemic relief fund?’

"Since our band is from Italy and since they’re all safe and sound, I said, ‘This I think would be a perfect time to try to give something back to Italy.’ That’s exactly what we’re doing with that song.”