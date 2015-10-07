Megadeth to appear with tribute band

Megadeth will appear at a charity show in the UK next month – alongside a Megadeth tribute band.

It takes place at the 12 Bar club in London on November 13, during Dave Mustaine and co’s tour with Lamb Of God.

Megadeth UK will be joined by the real band in a night arranged by the British branch of the Megadeth Cyber Army, as part of its annual convention.

Just 400 tickets are available, priced £13 for club members and £30 on the door. A portion of takings will be donated to the Gingerbread charity, which supports single parents.

Meanwhile, the thrash icons were forced to cut their show in Beijing, China earlier this week.

As a result of government censoring, the hour-long set included instrumentals and extended solos, with many expected tracks left out of the set.

Chinese officialy routinely censor artistic performances, with all song lyrics having to be submitted in advance and left out if they’re deemed inappropriate.

At the end of the performance Mustaine told fans: “Thank you for leaving so that we can come back and play again.”

Megadeth launch 15th album Dystopia in January.