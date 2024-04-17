Watch Megadeth perform a secret acoustic set outside a hotel in Buenos Aires

Megadeth performed a surprise three-song acoustic set outside of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday (April 16).

Footage of the unannounced mini-show has been uploaded to Youtube, which shows Dave Mustaine’s thrash metal heroes performing their songs Trust, Angry Again and Symphony Of Destruction on the street.

Watch the 10-minute performance via the video player below.

Megadeth are touring South and Central America and will perform at the Espaço Unimed venue in São Paulo, Brazil, tomorrow (April 18), before continuing through Colombia, Mexico and El Salvador.

The band will then perform at a string of European festivals in June.

All announced Megadeth tour dates are listed below.

Megadeth’s lineup is currently rounded out by drummer Dirk Verbeuren, bassist James LoMenzo and lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, who recently replaced predecessor Kiko Loureiro.

Mäntysaari initially joined the Megadeth fold in September 2023 as a touring guitarist for their then-upcoming North American shows, while Loureiro remained home to be with his family.

Two months later, Mustaine published a statement saying that Loureiro had opted to extend his absence from the band and that they’d be moving forward with Mäntysaari indefinitely.

Loureiro explained his decision to step away from Megadeth in a November 2023 interview with Amplifica.

The guitarist said, “Due to circumstances in my life, I have taken the liberty of choosing not to be in Megadeth. Because it’s my option. Because freedom is having the choice between two viable options; that is freedom.”

He added that he almost missed the birth of his daughter, Livia, in 2011 because he was on tour with his former band Angra.

Similarly, in 2016, the guitarist returned to touring with Megadeth just 10 days after his wife, Finnish pianist Maria Ilmoniemi, gave birth to twins.

Megadeth released their most recent album – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! – via Tradecraft and Universal on September 2, 2022.

Apr 18: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Apr 21: Bogota Movistar Arena, Colombia

Apr 22: Bogota Movistar Arena, Colombia

Apr 25: Mexico City Arena Ciudad, Mexico

Apr 27: Monterrey Arena, Mexico

Apr 30: San Salvador Complejo Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Jun 05–08: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 07: Gdansk Mystic festival, Poland

Jun 09: Budapest Barba Negra Red Stage, Hungary

Jun 10: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

Jun 12: Istabul Kucukciftlik Park, Turkey

Jun 14: Athens Plateia Nerou, Greece

Jun 15: Sofia Arena, Bulgara

Jun 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 19: Paris Zenith, France

Jun 20: Dessel graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Solothurn Summerside festival, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air, France

Jun 24: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 1, Germany

Jun 25: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 27–30: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 30: Lisbon Evil Live, Portugal

Get tickets.