Megadeth man Mustaine takes aim at 'bitter' critics

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has called out those who criticise music – branding them “bitter.”

He and bassist David Ellefson, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, along with Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, released the group’s 15th studio album, Dystopia, in January.

And when asked if he thinks the music industry is now too tame, Mustaine tells Fox News Magazine: “Probably yes and no.

“I think that there’s a lot of people out there that are probably overtly harsh in their criticism and it’s because they don’t want people to know that they don’t really know what they’re talking about.

“It’s like the old saying – dogs with no teeth bark the loudest. You find that the meanest critics are people with no real musical education and they’re just bitter.”

Last month, Mustaine insisted that those who rate him badly only do so because of his split with Metallica in 1983.

Megadeth have just wrapped up the North American leg of their tour in support of Dystopia. They head to Puerto Rico next month before further US dates and a European tour, which includes an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

