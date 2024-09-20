“Lars called me, and you’re on a shortlist”: Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was in the running to replace Jason Newsted in Metallica

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has revealed that he was in a “shortlist” of people approached to join Metallica following bassist Jason Newsted’s 2001 departure.

The 59-year-old, who played with Megadeth from 1984 to 2002 and again from 2010 to 2021, made the admission during a Q&A with his new speed metal band Kings Of Thrash. He claimed that he found out he was in the running for the job because Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine told him. Mustaine played lead guitar in Metallica from 1982 to 1983 and started Megadeth as a rival band following his firing.

“[In] 2001, [Megadeth] had just recorded The World Needs A Hero,” remembers Ellefson (via Blabbermouth). “And Dave called me, and he said, ‘Hey, Lars [Ulrich, Metallica drummer] called me, and you’re on a shortlist, and asked if it would be okay if they reach out to you.’ And Dave said, he goes, ‘There’s no way I could stop you from that opportunity. You have my blessing. I gave Lars my blessing.’”

Ellefson never received this anticipated phone call, possibly because Metallica endured more upheaval shortly afterwards. In 2002, singer/guitarist James Hetfield was admitted to rehab. He soon returned to the band, however, and Newsted was ultimately replaced by Robert Trujillo in 2003. Trujillo has stayed with Metallica ever since.

“Now, they never called me,” Ellefson admits, “and I think they have the right man for the job with Robert. Robert’s fucking great; he’s amazing.”

Newsted left Metallica in 2001, citing creative frustrations. The bassist was banned from pursuing side-projects during his time in the metal juggernauts, chiefly by Hetfield, which stifled his fledgling alt-rock band Echobrain. Hetfield reflected in a 2003 MTV interview: “We were brothers, and I was trying so hard to keep that that I was choking Jason. […] That’s how I was taught to control things: through intimidation and rage.”

Following his Metallica exit, Newsted played bass for Voivod and Ozzy Osbourne, then his eponymous project Newsted from 2012 to 2014. The bassist recently reactivated the Newsted project and is expected to one day release new music under the mantle.

Metallica have just announced a 2025 North American tour, which includes headline slots at the US festivals Sick New World and Sonic Temple. See dates below.

Ellefson was dismissed from Megadeth in 2021 following a sex scandal, when compromising video of him with a fan surfaced online. He’s been replaced in the band by James LoMenzo. Ellefson recently said that he was open to rejoining the thrashers later down the line.

