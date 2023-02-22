Meet Me @ The Altar's new single Kool is the peppy injection of modern pop-punk you need in your life

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a brand new single, the peppy, pop-punk-powered anthem Kool. The song is lifted from their forthcoming debut album Past // Present // Future which is due out on March 10 via Fueled By Ramen.

As the band explain, the track is a "love child" dedicated to the music that drives them, propelled by a bouncing, sprightly pop-punk riff and a sparkling vocal melody.

Meanwhile, vocalist Edith Victoria chimes out sweet and straightforward lyrics that portray the simple innocence of young puppy love: 'In my head / Laying on the couch, you’re cooking me dinner / Low lights / Just you and I / Obsessed / Tattoo on your face says you’re down for forever / So am I'. They then hypnotically repeat how their crush is 'so cool'. Awww.

Kool arrives with an accompanying Sydney Ostrander-directed video which sees Edith leap around a poster-adorned bedroom while admiring the heartthrobs plastered on the wall.

“There’s rock’n’roll guitars, heavy drums, and a crazy, catchy, pop-inspired vocal melody on top,” MM@TA explain in a statement. “It’s a fun, anthemic song about having a crush on someone, and wanting them to know how ‘kool’ you think they are.”

Speaking of the forthcoming project, the band state: “The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences – we can’t wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world.”

Check out the video for Kool below: