Trending

McBusted Matt loving quiet life

By Louder  

Former rehab patient Willis happier now he’s installed gym in his house

null

Matt Willis of McBusted says he’s much happier now he’s swapped his partying for a more healthy lifestyle.

The bassist, who spent time in rehab as a member of Busted before merging with members of McFly in 2013, enjoys a much slower pace with new bandmate Dougie Poynter.

Willis tells the Metro: “I’m currently on a health kick – I’ve just got a gym, which helps. I’m up at 6am and boom.”

On tour, he adds, “Dougie and I smoke cigars, snuggle up watching Sex And The City.”

McBusted just release a video for their track Air Guitar, and launch their self-titled debut album on December 1, featuring guest appearances from Rivers Cuomo and Mark Hoppus. They tour the UK starting in March:

Mar 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Mar 18: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 21: Manchester Arena

Mar 22: Manchester Arena

Mar 24: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Mar 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 31: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 04: London O2

Apr 05: London O2

Apr 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 13: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 14: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 18: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

See more Louder news