McBusted Matt loving quiet life

Matt Willis of McBusted says he’s much happier now he’s swapped his partying for a more healthy lifestyle.

The bassist, who spent time in rehab as a member of Busted before merging with members of McFly in 2013, enjoys a much slower pace with new bandmate Dougie Poynter.

Willis tells the Metro: “I’m currently on a health kick – I’ve just got a gym, which helps. I’m up at 6am and boom.”

On tour, he adds, “Dougie and I smoke cigars, snuggle up watching Sex And The City.”

McBusted just release a video for their track Air Guitar, and launch their self-titled debut album on December 1, featuring guest appearances from Rivers Cuomo and Mark Hoppus. They tour the UK starting in March:

Mar 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Mar 18: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 21: Manchester Arena

Mar 22: Manchester Arena

Mar 24: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Mar 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 31: Liverpool Echo Arena

Apr 04: London O2

Apr 05: London O2

Apr 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Apr 13: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 14: Bournemouth BIC

Apr 18: Nottingham Capital FM Arena