McBusted Matt loving quiet life

Matt Willis of McBusted says he’s much happier now he’s swapped his partying for a more healthy lifestyle.
The bassist, who spent time in rehab as a member of Busted before merging with members of McFly in 2013, enjoys a much slower pace with new bandmate Dougie Poynter.
Willis tells the Metro: “I’m currently on a health kick – I’ve just got a gym, which helps. I’m up at 6am and boom.”
On tour, he adds, “Dougie and I smoke cigars, snuggle up watching Sex And The City.”
McBusted just release a video for their track Air Guitar, and launch their self-titled debut album on December 1, featuring guest appearances from Rivers Cuomo and Mark Hoppus. They tour the UK starting in March:
Mar 12: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Mar 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Mar 18: Leeds First Direct Arena
Mar 21: Manchester Arena
Mar 22: Manchester Arena
Mar 24: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Mar 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Mar 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Mar 31: Liverpool Echo Arena
Apr 04: London O2
Apr 05: London O2
Apr 09: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Apr 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Apr 13: Bournemouth BIC
Apr 14: Bournemouth BIC
Apr 18: Nottingham Capital FM Arena