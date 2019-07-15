Maynard James Keenan responds to Justin Bieber’s love of Tool

Last week, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber proclaimed his love of Tool in an Instagram post.

The singer uploaded the lyrics of Tool’s 10,000 Days track The Pot and posed the question: “If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posed, write them down on my last post. Don’t look it up please. I’m curious if any of you know it.”

He followed that with a series of short videos showing him playing the track in his car.

And after hearing the news, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has given his response in a tweet which simply reads: ““#bummer.”

So there you have it. Don’t expect a collaboration any time soon.

Tool are gearing up to release their long-awaited and as-yet-untitled new studio album which will see the light of day on August 30.