Mayhem detail new album Daemon

Mayhem have revealed the title, tracklist and cover art for their upcoming sixth studio album.

It’s titled Daemon and, as previously reported, will be released on October 25, after the Norwegian outfit signed a new deal with Century Media.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Esoteric Warfare, guitarist and songwriter Teloch, aka Morten Bergeton Iversen, says: “Mayhem will always be Mayhem. If we put the genre game aside a bit, no one else sounds like Mayhem.

“Even when De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas came out, it was not at first considered to be a black metal album, if my memory serves me right. Tricky to label this band. Metal would be the most fitting – it’s not pure black metal, in my opinion. Not sure it has ever been actually, despite what the general opinion is.

“People can call it whatever they want. If it’s black metal to them, then fine. We don’t really care. To me, it’s important to keep some sort of black metal vibe at least.”

Daemon’s striking cover art was created by Italian designer Daniele Valeriani, who has previously worked with artists including Lucifer’s Child and Dark Funeral.

“I think this album will be most pleasing for old and new fans,” adds Teloch. “As most of our devoted fans know, Mayhem has never released two albums that sound the same. That’s the case this time around as well.

“As I said, we simplified stuff, but at the same time tried out some new stuff to keep it interesting for ourselves and, also for our fans that dig that we are doing something new on each album.”

Pre-orders for the album will begin on August 30, with format details to follow in due course.

Mayhem will head out on tour with special guests Gaahls Wyrd and Gost across Europe later this year.

Mayhem: Daemon

1. The Dying False King

2. Agenda Ignis

3. Bad Blood

4. Malum

5. Falsified And Hated

6. Aeon Daemonium

7. Worthless Abomination Destroyed

8. Daemon Spawn

9. Of Worms And Ruins

10. Invoke The Oath

Mayhem 2019 European tour dates

Oct 31: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 01: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 04: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 05: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Nov 06: Rennes L’etage, France

Nov 07: Lyon CCD, France

Nov 08: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 09: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid Mon Madrid, Spain

Nov 12: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 13: Génova PTR, Switzerland

Nov 14: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 17: Lille Tyrant Fest, France

Nov 19: Kassel Musik Theater 130BPM, Germany

Nov 20: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame, Switzerland

Nov 21: Mannheim MS Connextion Complex, Germany

Nov 22: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Nov 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Nov 27: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 29: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 30: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden