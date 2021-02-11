Matt Heafy has unveiled his metal sea shanty in its full glory, because it’s what the internet wanted

In need of a spot of lockdown escapism from your derriere-imprinted sofa? Then transport yourself to the seven seas with this new shanty, brought to you by Trivium’s Matt Heafy. The shanty in question was first premiered on the frontman’s Twitch livestream in the form of a 30 second snippet, however it has now been released as an entire two minute version.

The track, which is a cover of the sea shanty craze’s flagship anthem, The Wellerman, features vocals from Hungarian vocalist Livia Zita alongside a plentiful serving of heavy metal. Think blast beats, Herculean riffs and mighty vocals, and if this version doesn't tickle your fancy, Heafy has also released the track in two other styles – Folk and A Capella. Happy sailing.