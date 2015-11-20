Matt Grocott & The Shrives in Turn Me On promo

Punk outfit Matt Grocott & The Shrives have released a video for their single Turn Me On.

The British band’s debut album Back In The Morrow was produced by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, who was turned on to the group by his son Joey.

Joey Armstrong ended up playing drums on the album, with his dad laying down bass tracks.

Joey Armstrong says: “Working on this project was super rad for me. I’m a musician who wants to be in the studio and I got lucky with Matt and Josh who both write killer songs. I learned the songs in the studio right before we recorded and it felt natural.

“These songs have influences from older bands and I listened to a lot of Elvis Costello’s drummer Pete Thomas to get a vibe for what I wanted to do. I’m really excited with how they turned out and can’t wait for people to hear them.”

Matt Grocott & The Shrives play at London’s Proud Galleries on December 16.