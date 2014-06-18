Mastodon stream Once More 'Round The Sun

Mastodon's sixth album Once More 'Round The Sun has been streamed in full ahead of its release next week.

The band have made all 11 tracks available to hear on iTunes.

Drummer Brann Dailor has called the work “a reflection of our past,” adding: “a few songs are a bit out-there and show a new direction. We’re happy with it.” They last week launched a video for their track High Road.

Mastodon will play at this year’s Sonisphere festival at Knebworth on July 4-6.

Tracklist