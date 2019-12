Mastodon's debut album is set to be given the deluxe treatment on an upcoming reissue.

Remission, first released in 2002, is to be rereleased on Monday, August 4, in a deluxe CD version and a limited 2LP box set.

The album has been fully remastered for the release and artist Paul Romano has uncovered 24 pages of unreleased artwork created for the record.

Mastodon released their sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun this week.

Watch the trailer for the reissue package