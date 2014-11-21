Mastodon honoured with fast food snack

Mastodon have had a hot dog named in their honour by a pub in Southampton.

The band kicked off their UK tour this week in Belfast and play the Hampshire city’s O2 Guildhall tomorrow night. And to mark the occasion, local pub The Rockstone have created a hotdog called the Mustardon.

They say in a statement: “To celebrate Mastodon’s current UK tour and the show in Southampton, local rock hang-out and food specialist The Rockstone have created the Mustardon.

“It’s 12-inches of pork, honey and mustard sausage smashed into a cheese-topped torpedo roll and smothered in grated Monterey Jack cheese, fresh onions and a Georgian mustard BBQ sauce.”

The pub is known for its imaginatively titled food and have previously served up dishes including Brie Are The Champions, Highway To Hallomi, Lord Of The Wings and Apocalypse Cow.

Mastodon are touring in support of their sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun which launched earlier this year.

Tour dates

Nov 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 24: Manchester Academy

Nov 25: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 26: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 28: London O2 Academy

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy