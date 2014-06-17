Mastodon go behind the scenes

Mastodon have released two videos documenting the making of upcoming sixth album Once More 'Round The Sun.

It’s due on June 24 and drummer Brann Dailor recently described it as “a reflection of our past – with a few songs that are a bit out-there and show a new direction.” He added: “We’re as happy with it as we were our previous albums.”

The band return to the UK ti play Sonisphere at Knebworth on July 4-6.

Tracklist

Tread Lightly 2. The Motherload 3. High Road 4. Once More ‘Round The Sun 5. Chimes At Midnight 6. Asleep In The Deep 7. Feast Your Eyes 8. Aunt Lisa 9. Ember City 10. Halloween 11. Diamond In The Witch House

Mastodon: Behind the scenes 1

Mastodon: Behind the scenes 2