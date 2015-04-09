Marty Friedman hails 'fantastic' Kiko

Marty Friedman has congratulated new Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro and wished the band “nothing but the best” for the future.

Guitarist Friedman – who was a member of Megadeth’s classic Rust In Peace lineup – was strongly linked to a return to the band following the departures last year of Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover.

And this week, former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza suggested he and Friedman were offered the chance to return, but Menza says the deal on offer was “unfair.” The band hired Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler alongside Loureiro.

Asked by a fan at Guitarfest in Chile what he thought about Loureiro’s appointment, Friedman says: “I think he is fantastic. I want to say big congratulations to Kiko. I wish them nothing but the best success. I think this is a fantastic thing, and I just wanna say congratulations, Kiko.”

In the wake of Broderick and Drover leaving, Friedman said he wouldn’t rule out a return.

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine this week revealed 15 songs had already been written for their 15th album.