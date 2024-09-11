Mark Tremonti says Creed are here to stay

Mark Tremonti says Creed's comeback will be permanent – even if it makes managing his already stacked schedule an almost impossible task.

The guitarist was already busy enough with his self-titled Tremonti project and his work with Alter Bridge, not to mention his Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra project in support of the National Down Syndrome Society.

But with the huge success of Creed's ongoing reunion tour, he knows that schedule is only going to get even harder to manage.

He tells SiriusXM: "This is something we all hope we can just continue to do. Now we have to just do a lot of pre-planning.

"We already had to do a lot of pre-planning when it was just Alter Bridge. With me, it was Alter Bridge, Tremonti and the Sinatra band, but now Creed has become such a force in our careers, we have to just now add one more element to that balance."

Creed's tour runs through to the end of 2024, with one festival date confirmed for April of 2025. Tremonti hopes to add at least one date to bring down the curtain on the band's 2024 activity.

He adds: "I've been trying to push the guys to be able to do a New Year's show this year, because that would be a fun way to end this year out. We haven't played Vegas this whole year, for some reason, so Vegas would be perfect for New Year's for Creed.

"So I really want that to happen. And then in December, I'll be performing the Sinatra shows, doing the charitable shows in December, and then in January, I'll head off to Europe with Tremonti for two months.

"Then I'll come back home and hit the studio in March with Alter Bridge. And after that is kind of where it becomes a question mark as to do we do a short Creed run.

"I've gotta keep pushing the Tremonti album as much as I can. That's the biggest risk I face, is the Tremonti album getting gobbled up by Creed. So it's definitely a delicate balance."

Mark Tremonti on Creed's Future, Writing New Music - YouTube Watch On

Sep 10: Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP

Sep 11: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 13: San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Sep 14: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 16: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Sep 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 20: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21: West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 24: Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Sep 25: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 27 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sep 28: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel

Sep 30: Bridgeport CT, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Nov 02: Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

Nov 03: North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Nov 06: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

Nov 08: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Nov 09: Biloxi, MS, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Nov 12: Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center Arena

Nov 13: Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Nov 15: Austin, TX, Moody Center

Nov 16: Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena

Nov 19: Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Nov 20: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Nov 22: Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Nov 23: Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Nov 25: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

Nov 27: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Nov 29: New York City, NY, Madison Square Garden

Nov 30: Bangor, ME, Cross Insurance Center

Dec 02: Allentown, PA, PPL Center

Dec 04: Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Dec 05: Orlando, FL, KIA Center