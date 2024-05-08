Marilyn Manson’s ex-assistant receives trial date for revived abuse claims

A former assistant of Marilyn Manson has received a trial date for her lawsuit against the industrial metal star.

Ashley Walters, whose suit claiming abuse was thrown out in May 2022 but revived last December following an appeal, will face Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) at a jury trial on June 2, 2025.

A Los Angeles County judge ordered the trial after Walters’ lawyer, James Vagnini, told the court that Walters and Manson were “not successful at resolving the case” during a mediation last December.

Vagnini said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “We are happy that the delays are behind us and that we will have an opportunity to depose Mr Warner and present all the facts to a jury next year.

“We are confident they will acknowledge the harm done to Ms Walters and deliver a resounding message to all survivors of such terrible abuse.”

Walters’ suit specifically alleges that Manson whipped her, threw plates at her and sexually assaulted her.

Walters first sued Manson in 2021.

She alleges his “horrific” abuse took place while she worked as the musician’s personal assistant from 2010 to 2011.

Walters claims Manson bit her ear while forcing her hand into his underwear. She claims he also whipped her, threw dishes at her, pushed her into a wall, broke down doors to get to her, charged at her and forced her to stand on a chair for 12 hours.

Manson’s legal team got the case thrown out in 2022 by using the statute of limitations, which expired after two years from the alleged crimes.

A tribunal at California’s Second Appellate District revived the lawsuit in December.

Manson has also been accused of rape and torture by his ex-fiancée, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood last year, which was thrown out in May. Manson was ordered in January to pay Wood almost $327,000 to cover the cost of the actress’s legal fees.

Esmé Bianco, known for her appearances in Game Of Thrones, has similarly accused Manson of abusive behaviour.

The actress sued the musician for sexual, physical and emotional abuse in 2021, before the case was ultimately settled out of court in January 2023.

In September, Manson reached a private settlement with an unnamed female accuser who alleged he brutally raped her in 2011.

The Jane Doe claimed Warner threatened to “bash her head in” and denied her food and sleep during their relationship.

Manson and his legal representatives have denied all allegations of sexual misconduct against the musician.