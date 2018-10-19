Trending

Marilyn Manson is selling a dildo with his face on it

By Metal Hammer  

Ever wanted to sit on Marilyn Manson's face? Well now's your chance!

Marilyn Manson dildo

To celebrate Halloween, Marilyn Manson has released a dildo with his face on it.

Dubbed the Double Cross Dildo, this rubber willy will cost you the princely sum $125. Of course, it does come with a carry bag for when you'll need your pocket Mazza on the move.

According to Marilyn Manson's official online story, the Double Cross Dildo and bag includes "a soft, lifelike Marilyn Manson dildo and velvet double cross logo bag for easy and discreet storage."

It goes on to say that the paint used for Manson's face is environmentally safe, but may fade with multiple uses. So be careful!

Here are some more stats for you:

  • Silicone, hypoallergenic 
  • 8" tall, 1.5" diameter
  • Base type: Sucker
  • Wipe clean

You can order your Marilyn Manson sex toy from his official store.

See more Metal Hammer news