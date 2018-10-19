Marilyn Manson is selling a dildo with his face on it

To celebrate Halloween, Marilyn Manson has released a dildo with his face on it.

Dubbed the Double Cross Dildo, this rubber willy will cost you the princely sum $125. Of course, it does come with a carry bag for when you'll need your pocket Mazza on the move.

According to Marilyn Manson's official online story, the Double Cross Dildo and bag includes "a soft, lifelike Marilyn Manson dildo and velvet double cross logo bag for easy and discreet storage."

It goes on to say that the paint used for Manson's face is environmentally safe, but may fade with multiple uses. So be careful!

Here are some more stats for you:

Silicone, hypoallergenic

8" tall, 1.5" diameter

Base type: Sucker

Wipe clean

You can order your Marilyn Manson sex toy from his official store.