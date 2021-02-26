Marilyn Manson faces new abuse accusations from former partner, who says she is speaking to the FBI

A former partner of Marilyn Manson has revealed that she is speaking to the FBI about her relationship with the singer.

US actor and producer Bianca Allaine, who first met Manson in 1995 when she was 16-years-old, claims to have had an “emotionally abusive” relationship with the singer when she was 19.

Allaine tells The Sun that she is handing over journals and a video tape of her discussing Manson with her friends in 1999 to the FBI, and says she wants “justice” for herself and the other women who’ve spoken out.

"I'm going to tell the FBI everything I know,” Allaine tells The Sun. “I just hope they don't let us down. They are taking this very, very seriously, which they should.

"I said one day, 'I can't take this anymore,' so I contacted the emergency tip line, he's terrorized us enough. It's intimidating because I've never talked to an FBI agent before, she's been very nice but I'm still scared.”

She added: “Nobody wants this kind of attention, but I'm telling the truth. Marilyn Manson might be scary, but Brian Warner is the most terrifying person I've ever met in my life. He's evil.”

The actor previously told The Sun that Manson was like "Jekyll and Hyde" during their three month relationship, stating: "He was never violent towards me, but I believe the women who have come forward and feel I've dodged a bullet in a lot of ways.”

Earlier this month, US senator Susan Rubio called for an FBI investigation into the allegations made against the 52-year-old Ohio-born musician by at least 11 women. Manson has denied all the claims, saying that all of his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”