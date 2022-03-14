Marilyn Manson accuser says she was threatened with "legal action" if she participated in Phoenix Rising film

Lawyers representing Ashley Walters, Marilyn Manson's former assistant, and one of four women who've filed lawsuits against the singer accusing of sexual assault, say that their client was threatened with "retaliatory legal action" if she took part in Evan Rachel Wood’s forthcoming Phoenix Rising documentary.



Two weeks ago, following the release of the HBO documentary made by Manson's former partner Woods and director Amy Berg which addresses the abuse allegations made against the singer, Manson filed legal documents accusing the 34-year-old actress of defamation.



In Phoenix Rising, Wood alleges that she was “essentially raped on camera” by her former fiancé during the filming of the video for 2007's Heart-Shaped Glasses (When The Heart Guides The Hand) single.

The court documents filed by Manson against Wood state the action “arises from the wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy by Defendant Evan Rachel Wood and her on-again, off-again romantic partner, Defendant Ashley Gore, a/k/a Illma Gore, to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser– a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner’s successful music, TV, and film career.”

Ashley Walters' legal team have now filed a new amendment to her suit, stating that Walters was also threatened with "retaliatory" legal proceedings if she participated in the film.

In January, Manson's lawyers asked for the case filed by Walters to be dismissed, on the basis of statute of limitations.

In their amended lawsuit, filed on March 11 and seen by Rolling Stone, Walters' lawyers state: “Defendants should not benefit from [Manson’s] physically, emotionally and psychologically debilitating and threatening behavior by being permitted to use the statute of limitations as a shield.”



The new amendment also states: “While (Walters) could not recall many of the specific acts of intimidation, threats and coercion until Fall of 2020 or later, the compilation of numerous threatening and violent events instilled a constant state of fear of retribution and retaliation."



Manson is currently facing several lawsuits, and is the subject of an active investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.



Lawyers representing Manson did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment on the latest accusation.