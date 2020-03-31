Marillion turn their attention to new album despite being in lockdown

Marillion have checked in to say that although they’re currently in lockdown like the rest of us, they’re using the time to turn their attention to their next album.

Vocalist Steve Hogarth, guitarist Steve Rothery, bassist Pete Trewavas, keyboardist Mark Kelly and drummer Ian Mosley are all confined to their homes, with each of them posting updates on the band’s Instagram page.

Hogarth was the first to check in, saying: “Day four of listening to the jams.”

That was followed by a message from Trewavas, who said: “An early listening session has become my morning ritual and I'm really enjoying what we have to work with on this album. 40 years and we haven't lost it yet. Stay healthy.”

Rothery posted an update from his garage studio, saying: “Listening to the writing ideas for the next Marillion album. It’s exciting and frustrating in equal measure as we can’t currently work together in the same room, but I can tell that it’s going to be a great album! Stay safe and sane.

Kelly, pictured beside keyboards and a Mac said: “Still productive while self-isolating at home,” while Mosley posted a video of him practising double strokes, admitting “because I’m bored out my head.”

Marillion’s last studio release was 2019’s With Friends FromThe Orchestra, which featured re-workings of some of the band’s best-loved tracks including This Strange Engine, Seasons End and Ocean Cloud.

Their last album of original material was 2016's F.E.A.R.: Fuck Everyone and Run.

