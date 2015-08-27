Mantric launch FaithFaker stream

Norwegian experimental metal trio Mantric have premiered their track FaithFaker from second album Sin.

Ole Sveen, Tor Glidje and John Mjaland – who previously played in Lengsel and then Extol – launch the record on September 25 via Loyal Blood.

Guitarist-vocalist Glidje tells Prog: “FaithFaker is written in the now absence of anti-depressants. It has some obvious black metal guitar harmonies, with full-on harmonic choruses. It’s one of the more straightforward songs on the album, inspired by bands like Yes and early Type O Negative.”

He adds: “I guess unique, manic, obscure and sexy are words that some would use to describe the songs. It really has got more to it than the average metal or rock album.

“It’s a bold and original mix of obscure metal, 70s prog and rock. It’s neither art by accident nor the emperor’s new clothes in a musical context.”

Sin follows 2010 debut The Descent.