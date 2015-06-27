Manson hints at unplugged plans

Marilyn Manson says he’s writing acoustic blues material – and it will feature Korn mainman Jonathan Davis.

He said earlier this month that he and Davis were talking about working on “something completely unexpected” which the Korn singer later confirmed. And when asked in a Q&A session on Reddit if he’d consider making an unplugged record, he admitted it’s something he’s already planning.

He said: “As a matter of fact, that’s some of the plans of the style of music that I’m working on right now. I don’t know what it’ll turn into.

“Some of it will be with Jonathan Davis I think because he has plans of doing something similar – something that might even cross over the boundaries of being more Southern-sounding.

“I did record Smells Like Children in Mississippi, which is where the blues came from, so there might be something more acoustic and blues in my future. I like the rawness of it.”

He previously reported that he drew on the influence of the blues on his latest album The Pale Emperor.

He also says he’s been working on tracks with actor Johnny Depp, and with Manson and Smashing Pumpkins going out on tour together in July, he says there’s a “strong possibility” of him and Billy Corgan working on a project together.

Manson will return to the UK in November for four shows following The End Of Times Tour with Corgan and Smashing Pumpkins.

