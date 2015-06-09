Manson on Pale Emperor's brush with the blues

Marilyn Manson says he drew on the influence of the blues for the first time on latest album The Pale Emperor.

Manson researched the story of legendary German character Faust who made a pact with the devil’s representative Mephistopheles. The story inspired the tale of blues icon Robert Johnson selling his soul to the devil in exchange for musical prowess.

Asked what he’d done differently on The Pale Emperor compared to earlier records, Manson tells Loudwire: “Maybe partially learning the whole point of the blues on the record. One part being about the story of the creation of the blues with Mephistopheles and Faust, and making a deal with the devil to become a rock star.

“The record has me singing in a blues range, which I’ve never done before. The blues to me came way late in the game and it was more about you telling your story – but you’re telling your story in a way that everyone who hears it is sharing the story with you so they’re going to hear the story differently.

“The blues is the same story, but it’s told by different people in the way you say it, the timbre of your voice or your good or bad deal you’ve made with the devil.”

Meanwhile, footage of Manson’s performance at the Rock Am Ring festival in Germany last weekend has been released and can be viewed below.

Manson will headline the Zippo Encore Stage at Download on Saturday (June 13) and then tours North America alongside the Smashing Pumpkins.

MARILYN MANSON/SMASHING PUMPKINS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2015

Jul 07: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 09: Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 10: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Jul 11: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 16: Houston NRG Arena, TX

Jul 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Austin City Limits Live, TX

Jul 20: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA

Jul 22: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 24: Tampa Midflorida Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 26: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 29: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 31: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Aug 02: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 04: Toronto Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 05: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 07: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH