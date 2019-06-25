Manowar vs Hellfest bust-up escalates

The war of words between Manowar and Hellfest has intensified, with the metal legends threatening legal action against festival organisers.

The US band were due to headline Hellfest’s main stage on June 21, but organisers announced that the set would not go ahead just a few hours before Manowar were due to appear.

Hellfest released a statement claiming the band had cancelled the show.

“Despite a presence on site on June 20, the teams and members of the group decided to leave the site.

“The Manowar concert, scheduled Friday, June 21, will not take place for reasons beyond our will. We are sincerely sorry for all Manowar fans and more widely for all the fans attending Hellfest.”

Manowar hit back with a statement of their own, laying the blame at the festival’s feet.

"After 18 months of tireless work and preparation we arrived at the Hellfest site yesterday, ready to play today. The Hellfest organizers obstructed our efforts to put on the epic show we had promised.

"Despite what you may hear or read, the Hellfest organizers did have control over the circumstances that prevented our performance.”

Now the band have doubled down on their original stance, revealing further details behind the cancellation and threatening to take legal action.

"Our performance at Hellfest scheduled for June 21, 2019 was NOT cancelled by the band; it was cancelled by the Hellfest organizers in their announcement that appeared on their websites.

"In the days prior to Hellfest, Switzerland, Greece, and Bulgaria all witnessed our massive production that brought The Kingdom Of Steel to life. We brought it to Hellfest because we came to play.

"We fought to give our fans the performance we promised last year at Hellfest, but we will not be pushed around by the Hellfest promoters who chose not to honor their contractual obligations and think they can do wrong to us and to our fans.

"Those of you who have requested information regarding ticket refunds should contact the outlet where you purchased your ticket or the Hellfest organizers directly, as they are responsible.

"We are currently seeking every legal remedy available to us by law.”