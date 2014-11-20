Manics march for charity

Manic Street Preachers’ members James Dean Bradfield and Sean Moore will take part in a charity hike in Patagonia, South America in November next year.

It’s to raise cash for the Velindre Cancer Centre in Wales which was set up to support patients and their families and also funds research into the disease.

They say on their JustGiving page: “In November 2015 we will be walking in the footsteps of our Welsh ancestors when we will be part of the Velindre group of 50 people celebrating the 150th anniversary of Welsh settlers arriving in Patagonia with a challenging six-day trek.

“We will be carrying all our own kit, camping and walking up to 11 hours a day. Although this is a tough challenge, it is nothing compared to the challenge faced by people dealing with cancer.

“We have pledged to raise at least £6000 each so that Velindre can continue to provide exceptional care and support to cancer patients and their families. Every contribution will help towards their aim of achieving victory over cancer.”

Meanwhile, the band’s Nicky Wire has revealed they ignored the warning signs before the disappearance of guitarist Richey Edwards.

His car was found abandoned at the Severn Bridge on the Welsh/English border in 1995 and was declared to be presumed dead in 2008.

Wire tells BBC Radio 4’s Mastertapes: “I probably blanked it out. We told ourselves he was writing about these dark things in a journalistic kind of way – writing from the point of view of an anorexic. So much of our stuff was loaded in that way.”

Edwards’ last album with the band was 1994’s The Holy Bible and the group will mark its 20th anniversary by playing the album in full on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Dec 08: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 10: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 11: Manchester Albert Hall

Dec 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Dec 15: London Roundhouse

Dec 16: London Roundhouse

Dec 17: London Roundhouse