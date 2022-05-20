Man arrested after Johnny Cash water tower springs inappropriate leak

A man has been arrested in Johnny Cash's hometown of Kingsland, Arkansas, after shooting a hole in a water tower adorned by a mural of the country music legend, making it appear as if Cash was urinating on those below.

Local news channel Fox 16 reports that a sharpshooter took aim at Cash's crotch, causing damage to the tower and a leak that was losing the town 30,000 gallons of water per day.

Kingsland mayor Luke Neal reports that repair work has started, with the tower drained and local supplies switching to well water. Neil has warned local residents that their water may be discoloured while the repair – estimated to cost $5000 – is being completed.

“It might seem small in bigger places,” said Neal of the cost, “but for here it’s a pretty large number.”

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Timothy Sled has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief and impairing the operation of a vital public utility. If convicted of both felonies, he could face up to 16 years behind bars. The Cleveland County Sheriff's Department say it's possible a second arrest will be made.

Cash was born in Kingsland in 1932, and lived there until he was three, when his family was selected to be part of a planned farming community in Dyess, Arkansas, 200 miles to the north east. Cash would return to Kingsland regularly to visit relatives and to fish, and was accompanied on one such trip by a young Elvis Presley.

Kingsland built a memorial to the singer/songwriter as a Bicentennial project in 1976, while there's a small collection of Cash memorabilia held at the local post office.