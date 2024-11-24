Black Stone Cherry, Michael Schenker and more announced for Maid Of Stone festival

The first acts have been announced for next year's Maid Of Stone festival. Black Stone Cherry will headline the Saturday night of the three-day event, held at Mote Park in Kent, UK, while guitar legend Michael Schenker will close out the weekend with his My Years With UFO show on Sunday.

Other acts confirmed include glam legends Sweet, Stone Broken, The Raven Age, Rosalie Cunningham, The Georgia Thunderbolts, These Wicked Rivers, Sari Schorr, Empyre, Hillbilly Vegas, Jack J Hutchinson, In Search Of Sun, Flint Moore, Blue Nation, Muddibrooke, Revenant, A’priori, Kim Jennett and Battle Borne, with another 20 to be confirmed later this year or early next.

"Booking arena-level bands like Black Stone Cherry underscores our commitment to the continued growth of Maid of Stone," says promotor Chris White. "Our focus has always been on building a sustainable, high-quality event that rock fans can rely on, year after year. The support we’ve received from fans both locally and internationally is second to none, and we’re more excited than ever for 2025."

Maid Of Stone is held on the site of the now-defunct Ramblin' Man Fair, which was first held in 2015. In 2019 it was headlined by Foreigner and Black Stone Cherry, but the following two events were scuppered by covid. Maid Of Stone picked up the mantle in 2023, with Airbourne and Glenn Hughes topping the bill, while last year's bill saw Wolfmother and Mr Big headlining.

Msaid Of Stone 2025 will take place on July 18-20, and tickets are on sale now.

