Magnum reveal new studio album will launch in January

Magnum frontman Bob Catley has revealed that they’re gearing up to release their new studio album in January next year.

The band appeared at the Rock The Coast festival in Malaga, Spain, over the weekend, but Catley revealed the news to Midlands Metalheads Radio just before Magnum travelled to the event, which also saw performances by Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Scorpions, Opeth, Europe and The Darkness.

Catley said: “We aren’t half way through recording it at the moment, but the new album usually comes out in January, and we normally tour just after that.

“Guitarist Tony Clarkin has written all the songs and we’re doing our parts now. I've been away with Avantasia for some time, but I've done most of my vocals. I'm going to change some, so I've got to do some of these again. I’m looking forward to doing that when we come back from Spain.

“We’ll come back and resume the album and start again from where we left off. It should be done by the end of September and should be out by January.”

Catley says they have a title for the album, but they're keeping it under wraps for the moment – and he also revealed that Rodney Matthews will once again design the cover art.

The vocalist adds: “We've just seen the pencil drawing he sent to the studio the other day. It's great. It works really well. It's old-school artwork – a bit mysterious, a bit arty, a bit fantasy.

“We like dragons and we like wizards. We like all that stuff. A lot of people out there still love that stuff, so why not?”

The record will be Magnum’s 21st studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s Lost On The Road To Eternity.