Magnum name tour support

By Classic Rock  

Liberty Lies join Bob Catley and co once again for winter trek

null

Liberty Lies have been announced as Magnum’s support on their upcoming December tour.

It’s the second time the five-piece have supported Bob Catley and co after being asked to open for the band in 2009.

Liberty Lies say in a statement: “Those of you who have been with us a while may remember Magnum gave us our first touring opportunity in 2009 – so it was an honour to be asked back once again.”

The West Midlands outfit released their debut album Reflections in 2013, and are currently in the studio laying down tracks for a four-track EP, which they hope to release later this year.

The band, who have their own shows lined up next month, were forced to postpone a run of dates in July after frontman Shaun Richards picked up a viral infection.

Liberty Lies dates

Oct 13: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02: Brighton The Green Door Store

Nov 03: London Upstairs At The Garage

Nov 04: Birmingham Scruffy Murphy’s

Nov 05: Bristol The Gryphon

Nov 06: Nottingham Tap ’N’ Tumbler

Magnum with Liberty Lies dates

Dec 01: Cambridge Junction

Dec 02: Sheffield The Corporation

Dec 03: Preston 53 Degrees

Dec 04: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 05: Bilston The Robin 2