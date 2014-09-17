Magnum name tour support

Liberty Lies have been announced as Magnum’s support on their upcoming December tour.

It’s the second time the five-piece have supported Bob Catley and co after being asked to open for the band in 2009.

Liberty Lies say in a statement: “Those of you who have been with us a while may remember Magnum gave us our first touring opportunity in 2009 – so it was an honour to be asked back once again.”

The West Midlands outfit released their debut album Reflections in 2013, and are currently in the studio laying down tracks for a four-track EP, which they hope to release later this year.

The band, who have their own shows lined up next month, were forced to postpone a run of dates in July after frontman Shaun Richards picked up a viral infection.

Oct 13: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 02: Brighton The Green Door Store

Nov 03: London Upstairs At The Garage

Nov 04: Birmingham Scruffy Murphy’s

Nov 05: Bristol The Gryphon

Nov 06: Nottingham Tap ’N’ Tumbler

Dec 01: Cambridge Junction

Dec 02: Sheffield The Corporation

Dec 03: Preston 53 Degrees

Dec 04: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 05: Bilston The Robin 2