Magnum frontman Bob Catley has published a video statement regarding the future of the band, two months after the death of founding guitarist and songwriter Tony Clarkin.

In the video, published on his Facebook page, a clearly emotional Catley talks about the loss of Clarkin and the future of Magnum.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, but I really can't carry on with Tony not here any more," says Clarkin, as the piano coda from Magnum's Borderline fades. "Please forgive me, and I hope you understand how I feel.

"I've been thinking about it a lot lately, since we lost Tone. We lost our guiding light. Our magnum force behind the band. Our songwriter. Our producer. Our guitar player. He was everything to the band. He was everything to me. For the last 50 years we never went anywhere without each other on tour. In the studio, I was at his side constantly, working our stuff with him. I had a wonderful life with Tony.

"But now, it's all to much for me, people. I may pop up in some other shape or form in the near future – you never know – but I can't keep going on like this. It's far too sad. It's all too sad. So I hope you understand. You've been fantastic, the best audience ever. You've kept this band going, year after year, album after album. And we thank you for that.

"So, be good. Keep Tony's music in your heart always. I know I will. I will always carry Magnum inside me, and I will always have Tony Clarkin beside me, wherever I go. I love you. You've been brilliant. But it's time for me to bow out now. It's my last curtain call, okay? I'll see you sometime. Be good. Cheers. Bye-bye."

Clarkin's death was announced on January 7, just just weeks after the band revealed that he'd had been diagnosed with a rare spinal condition. The band's final album, Here Comes The Rain, was released just five days later.