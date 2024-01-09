Magnum guitarist Tony Clarkin has died aged 77

Tony Clarkin, guitarist and co-founder of beloved British rock veterans Magnum, has died aged 77.

The news was confirmed in a statement produced by Clarkin's family and shared on Magnum's official social media channels, which reads as follows:

"On behalf of the family it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin.

Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024.

'I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways. I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh.

As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way.

It was a privilege to call him my Dad.'

“I didn’t look to live forever"

(TC 2024)"

Clarkin and frontman Bob Catley co-founded Magnum in Clarkin's hometown of Birmingham in the early 1970s, initially playing clubs in the local music scene before solidifying the band's lineup with Wally Lowe on bass, Kex Gorin on drums and Richard Bailey on keyboard and flute, and releasing their debut full-length album, Kingdom Of Madness, in 1978.

Clarkin and Catley would remain at the centre of the band throughout Magnum's existence and numerous lineup changes, producing 23 studio albums across six separate decades. Their latest album, Here Comes The Rain, is due for release this coming Friday, January 12.