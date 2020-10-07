Machine Head’s Robb Flynn pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen with cover of Eruption

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has paid an emotional tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away yesterday (October 6) in Santa Monica, California, aged 65.

Posting on Instagram, Flynn described Van Halen’s passing as “devastating” and proclaimed him the “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest Of All Time).

“My mind is seriously blown right now,” Flynn wrote. “I cried. He is the GOAT. Guitarists still haven’t caught up to what he’s accomplished on those first five records. He was one in a billion. I was just playing “Eruption“ two days ago at the request of a fan, thinking, goddamn this song is still so fucking hard to play over 40 years later. And that fucking guitar tone… Seriously… That fucking guitar tone even in this day and age is complete savagery. This dude was a ROCK STAR. Larger than life personality, so much style, so much class. They broke the mold with Eddie Van Halen. Rest in peace legend.”

The guitarist later picked up his guitar to pay a musical tribute to the guitarist, with a partial cover of Eruption, EVH’s legendary solo showcase as heard on Van Halen’s game-changing debut album.

“‘Eruption‘…nothing will ever be as good as the original,” wrote Flynn, “But I’m gonna keep on trying every day, like I have for 30 years, to get that good. R.I.P. G.O.A.T. #eddievanhalen”