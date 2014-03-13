Machine Head To Release Killers & Kings Demo

Machine Head will celebrate next month’s Record Store Day with a special release of a brand new track!

The metal heavyweights will mark the annual music industry event – which takes place this year on April 19 – by releasing a limited edition 10” featuring a demo of new song_ _Killers & Kings.

“I remember growing up in the thrash scene and always wanting to hear the demo version of songs,” says frontman Robb Flynn. “You searched them out. Thankfully my buddy Jim was a big ‘tape trader,’ and through trading we had both Metallica demos, Exodus demos, bootlegs of songs sometimes ‘years’ before they came out. I knew how to play every note of Pleasure Of The Flesh by Exodus, easily two years before the record was out! My friends and I would debate the merits of each, but we all agreed, it was so much cooler to hear it before the album is out! So we’re gonna do that for you. I can’t wait for you guys to hear this stuff.”

The release will come with four different covers and lands via Nuclear Blast. Machine Head will release a new album later this year.