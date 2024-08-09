Order your limited edition Machine Head 'Diamonds In The Rough 92-93' red/black Splatter vinyl

There are only 250 available.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Machine Head’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes, we’ve teamed up with the band for a very special variant of their new vinyl release.

Diamonds In The Rough 92-93 features songs from an unreleased 4-track cassette rehearsal demo with original drummer Tony Costanza, alongside the 1993 demo tape that got the band signed. Both were mastered at Sterling Sound, where the likes of Gojira’s Fortitude and Lamb Of God’s self-titled album were done.

This ultra-deluxe, limited-edition Red/Black Splatter colourway has been made exclusively for Metal Hammer, and is pressed on heavyweight, 180-gram double vinyl.

It features a premium gold foil Machine Head diamond logo on the front gatefold, a massive 16-page (12” x 12”) booklet with unreleased photos and live shots from the era out of the band members’ personal stash, liner notes by Robby Flynn and black paper slips around the vinyl itself.

Frontman Robb Flynn started Machine Head as a side-project, while he was still a member of Bay Area thrashers Vio-lence. Burn My Eyes was released by Roadrunner in 1994, and became an instant classic.

“We were coming from Metallica and Slayer, we were coming from Neurosis, we were coming from hardcore and rap,” Robb Flynn told Metal Hammer in 2020, reflecting on their influences. “It was just this confluence of music and passion and drive, in a really intense time in our lives, and it became this crazy mishmash of music that really shouldn’t have worked. No one realised it was possible. "But we did it and it went on to change stuff. It’s nuts.”

