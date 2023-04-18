Machine Gun Kelly to screen Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era in 1000 cinemas across 29 countries

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era film to 1000 cinemas across 29 countries on May 13, via Trafalgar Releasing.



The feature-length film captures the pop-punk superstar, aka Colson Baker, performing to 50,000 fans at a sold-out show in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at the FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns, on August 13, 2022. Kelly became the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city.

Directed by Sam Cahill ( who also directed Hulu’s Life in Pink documentary about the rapper-turned-pop punk star), the film features fan favourites from across MGK's career, including Bloody Valentine, lonely, el diablo, my ex’s best friend, I Think I’m OKAY and more. This one night only cinema event will also give fans access to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.

Tickets are now on sale for the screenings.



Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing says, “Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

Machine Gun Kelly will play London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall next month, on May 31.

“The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871," says Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall. "We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”