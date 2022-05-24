Machine Gun Kelly recruits Sophie Lloyd as new live guitarist

Machine Gun Kelly has recruited Sophie Lloyd to be the new guitarist in his live band.

Internet guitar queen Lloyd will be joining MGK on his Mainstream Sellout tour, which is set to kick off i9n Texas on June 8 in Austin's Moody Center, and run through to October 12 in Amsterdam, Holland.

The news of Lloyd's position in the band was shared via Kelly's Instagram story earlier today (May 24), which showed Lloyd rehearsing alongside the rapper-gone-rocker and his live band with the caption: "Adding a new friend to the band".

Re-sharing the story onto her account and confirming her new role in another post, Lloyd wrote: “Secret’s out! I’ll be joining Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour this year!!

"So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity...So honoured to play beside such amazing musicians such as @guitarslayer24".

Lloyd, who resides in London, shot to fame across the web with her technically dazzling guitar covers, earning her 722,000 YouTube subscribers and 604,000 Instagram followers. Her skills has even impressed the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, who sent her a guitar as a gift in March 2021.

Recently, the nimble-fingered guitarist shared an instrumental shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb onto her YouTube channel. Other videos see her riffing to songs by Def Leppard, Muse, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and more, alongside a number of originals.