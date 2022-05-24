Machine Gun Kelly recruits Sophie Lloyd as new live guitarist

By published

MGK has added English guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd to his live band

Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly
(Image credit: Press, Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly has recruited Sophie Lloyd to be the new guitarist in his live band.

Internet guitar queen Lloyd will be joining MGK on his Mainstream Sellout tour, which is set to kick off i9n Texas on June 8 in Austin's Moody Center, and run through to October 12 in Amsterdam, Holland.

The news of Lloyd's position in the band was shared via Kelly's Instagram story earlier today (May 24), which showed Lloyd rehearsing alongside the rapper-gone-rocker and his live band with the caption: "Adding a new friend to the band".

Re-sharing the story onto her account and confirming her new role in another post, Lloyd wrote: “Secret’s out! I’ll be joining Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour this year!!

"So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity...So honoured to play beside such amazing musicians such as @guitarslayer24".

Lloyd, who resides in London, shot to fame across the web with her technically dazzling guitar covers, earning her 722,000 YouTube subscribers and 604,000 Instagram followers. Her skills has even impressed the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, who sent her a guitar as a gift in March 2021.

Recently, the nimble-fingered guitarist shared an instrumental shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb onto her YouTube channel. Other videos see her riffing to songs by Def Leppard, Muse, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and more, alongside a number of originals. 

A post shared by Sophie Lloyd (@sophieguitar_) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  