Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb.

While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.

From start to finish, the nimble-fingered Lloyd replaces the melody of each verse and chorus with razor-sharp guitar licks, along with a slightly restyled solo embellished by dazzling personal touches.

This recent re-imagining by the guitarist is one of many shred-focused covers featured on her YouTube channel. Previously, she has fired out cover songs by Def Leppard, Muse, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and more, alongside a number of originals.

Lloyd been uploading instrumental guitar covers onto her platform for over

a decade now, and it's seen her grow out from the humble beginnings of a bedroom guitarist to a fully-fledged viral social media influencer and renowned musician.

In 2021, the guitarist spoke to Guitar World about her journey, and revealed how the internet became her source of musical creativity when growing up in a town with no local music scene.

“The internet is amazing," said Lloyd. "It got me where I am today. I am a glorified bedroom player in a way. All of my videos have been online, and that is definitely where I have become well known in the guitar world. And I think that is really, really cool.

“I have met so many people, people I wouldn’t have known otherwise, so many friends I wouldn’t have made if it wasn’t for the internet and being in that guitar community – especially since I came from quite a small town. There was no music scene. They didn’t have gigs at all where I was from. It was unheard of to be a musician, and online is where I found my community."

Watch the cover below: