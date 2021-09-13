Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor get into a fight on the VMAs red carpet

Love 'em or hate 'em, celebrity A-listers know how to grab a good headline. Be it their over-inflated egos or diva-like tendencies, you can usually expect some sort of attention-grabbing hijinks when they're given the spotlight at a star-studded industry event.

Step in boxer Conor McGregor and rock-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who butted heads at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (September 12) over an alleged social dispute.

Allegedly, McGregor asked Kelly if they could take a selfie together, but was declined. The interaction reportedly led to the rapper shoving McGregor, who fell back and spilled his drink. The boxer then proceeded to lob what remained of his beverage in the direction of Kelly as one final stab at putting him in his place.

Before things got too physical, however, security was seen stepping in ready to separate them.

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” a source told Page Six. “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

A rep for McGregor has denied that the pair's confrontation got physical, and stated that “Conor only fights fighters.” Oh dear.

